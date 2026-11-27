Lifetime Achievement winner Mary King and Ros Canter lead the celebrations at a glittering Horse & Hound Awards 2026
Stars of the equestrian world swapped breeches for black tie to toast the human and equine heroes of 2026 – see who was there
Check out the photos from the 11th Horse & Hound Awards, in partnership with NAF and Agria, which took place on Wednesday evening (25 November) at Dallas Burston Polo Club in Warwickshire.
Nearly 100,000 votes were cast to decide this year’s winners, who were celebrated alongside riders, owners, grooms, vets and the unsung heroes of the sport. It was a night of champagne, speeches and dancing – and an emotional one as eventing legend Mary King, who retired in March, collected the Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement award with her family cheering her on.
Among the night’s winners were Ros Canter, crowned Professional Rider of the Year for a fourth year running, Glamourdale, named D&H Elite Sport Dressage Horse of the Year after a stellar World Championships with Lottie Fry, and Mullacott Equestrian Centre, which took the inaugural Spillers Horse Feeds Riding School of the Year award.
You can read about all of this year’s winners – and the stories behind them – in our full round-up of the 2026 H&H Awards winners.
Double winner Ros Canter collects Lordships Graffalo’s Event Horse of the Year award from Badminton event director Jane Tuckwell
Absorbine Groom of the Year Adam Short with Alice Casburn, Katie Mulhern and Jason Wood
Young Rider of the Year Ruby Hughes celebrates with her mum Rebecca, Julia Horning (left) and Harry Jacklin (right)
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Dylan Ward and his mum Jessica Flack tell co-host John Kyle about McFlurry, winner of the Agria Horse of a Lifetime award
H&H editor-in-chief Sarah Jenkins opens the 11th Horse & Hound Awards, in partnership with NAF and Agria
Young Rider of the Year finalist Anya Dewey Clarke (centre) with Anna Dewey Clarke and Greg Clarke
Team Athene: Mari Durward-Akhurst, who retired the world grade I individual silver medallist Athene Lindebjerg this year, with the mare’s owners Di Redfern, Nick Durward-Akhurst and Romilly Hart, plus Sue Durward-Akhurst, Ben Franklin and Rob Waine. Athene was shortlisted for D&H Elite Sport Dressage Horse of the Year
Emma Holder and Gayle Holder with Alan Davies, who was named Horse & Hound Groom of the Year in 2016
The ceilidh gets going as guests spin their partners round the dancefloor
At times there was barely enough room for everyone who wanted to take part in the ceilidh
Dancing the night away – Agria UK CEO Vicki Wentworth, who presented the Agria Horse of a Lifetime award, gets into the festive spirit at the ceilidh
Kilts, high kicks and a starlit dancefloor – the ceilidh in full flow
Mary King joins the ceilidh, celebrating her Lifetime Achievement award in style
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Oscar joined Horse & Hound in October 2023 and is the magazine’s dressage editor and sports manager, overseeing coverage of equestrian sport. After studying equine science at Myerscough College, he spent four years working for leading dressage rider Emile Faurie, competing at the 2015 National Dressage Championships and travelling with the yard to CDIs including Aachen and Saumur. He holds a master’s degree in Literature from York St John University (2021).