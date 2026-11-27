Check out the photos from the 11th Horse & Hound Awards, in partnership with NAF and Agria, which took place on Wednesday evening (25 November) at Dallas Burston Polo Club in Warwickshire.

Nearly 100,000 votes were cast to decide this year’s winners, who were celebrated alongside riders, owners, grooms, vets and the unsung heroes of the sport. It was a night of champagne, speeches and dancing – and an emotional one as eventing legend Mary King, who retired in March, collected the Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement award with her family cheering her on.

Among the night’s winners were Ros Canter, crowned Professional Rider of the Year for a fourth year running, Glamourdale, named D&H Elite Sport Dressage Horse of the Year after a stellar World Championships with Lottie Fry, and Mullacott Equestrian Centre, which took the inaugural Spillers Horse Feeds Riding School of the Year award.

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You can read about all of this year’s winners – and the stories behind them – in our full round-up of the 2026 H&H Awards winners.

(Image credit: Future/Richard Butcher)

Double winner Ros Canter collects Lordships Graffalo’s Event Horse of the Year award from Badminton event director Jane Tuckwell

(Image credit: Future/Richard Butcher)

Absorbine Groom of the Year Adam Short with Alice Casburn, Katie Mulhern and Jason Wood

(Image credit: Future/Richard Butcher)

Young Rider of the Year Ruby Hughes celebrates with her mum Rebecca, Julia Horning (left) and Harry Jacklin (right)

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(Image credit: Future/Richard Butcher)

Dylan Ward and his mum Jessica Flack tell co-host John Kyle about McFlurry, winner of the Agria Horse of a Lifetime award

(Image credit: Future/Richard Butcher)

H&H editor-in-chief Sarah Jenkins opens the 11th Horse & Hound Awards, in partnership with NAF and Agria

(Image credit: Future/Richard Butcher)

Young Rider of the Year finalist Anya Dewey Clarke (centre) with Anna Dewey Clarke and Greg Clarke

(Image credit: Future/Richard Butcher)

Team Athene: Mari Durward-Akhurst, who retired the world grade I individual silver medallist Athene Lindebjerg this year, with the mare’s owners Di Redfern, Nick Durward-Akhurst and Romilly Hart, plus Sue Durward-Akhurst, Ben Franklin and Rob Waine. Athene was shortlisted for D&H Elite Sport Dressage Horse of the Year

(Image credit: Future/Richard Butcher)

Emma Holder and Gayle Holder with Alan Davies, who was named Horse & Hound Groom of the Year in 2016

(Image credit: Future/Megan Saunders)

The ceilidh gets going as guests spin their partners round the dancefloor

(Image credit: Future/Megan Saunders)

At times there was barely enough room for everyone who wanted to take part in the ceilidh

(Image credit: Future/Megan Saunders)

Dancing the night away – Agria UK CEO Vicki Wentworth, who presented the Agria Horse of a Lifetime award, gets into the festive spirit at the ceilidh

(Image credit: Future/Megan Saunders)

Kilts, high kicks and a starlit dancefloor – the ceilidh in full flow

(Image credit: Future/Megan Saunders)

Mary King joins the ceilidh, celebrating her Lifetime Achievement award in style

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