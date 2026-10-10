Three Brits break into the world’s top 10 rider rankings

Top performances this autumn mean five British riders now sit in the top 10 of the FEI eventing world rankings

Becky Murray&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Gemma Stevens, a rider wearing a white hat cover and a pale purple top, rides chestnut horse Chilli Knight over a boat cross-country fence in water in front of a bridge at Burghley 2026
Gemma Stevens pictured at Burghley.
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

New Zealand’s Tim Price stays at the top of the eventing world rankings – as brilliant performances from Tom Jackson, Gemma Stevens and Katie Magee move them into the top 10.

In the October FEI rankings update, Tim is world number one for a fifth month, on 534 points. He took the top spot in June, having finished second at Mars Badminton with Falco.

Latest Videos FromHorse & Hound
Becky Murray
Becky Murray
Senior news writer

Since joining H&H in 2018, Becky has covered a broad range of equestrian news including welfare matters, veterinary studies, FEI Tribunal hearings and road safety campaigns. She has also interviewed top riders including Scott Brash, John Whitaker and Ian Stark, to name just a few. Becky’s reporting has taken her to Canada for Spruce Meadows and France for Pau five-star, as well as the Royal Highland and Blair Castle International Horse Trials closer to home. She was also a key part of the remote reporting team for the Tokyo Olympics and the Europeans.