Three Brits break into the world’s top 10 rider rankings

New Zealand’s Tim Price stays at the top of the eventing world rankings – as brilliant performances from Tom Jackson, Gemma Stevens and Katie Magee move them into the top 10.

In the October FEI rankings update, Tim is world number one for a fifth month, on 534 points. He took the top spot in June, having finished second at Mars Badminton with Falco.

At the time, Tim said being world number one was “something to be proud of”.

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“Of course, the key to maintaining such a high level of performance is consistency, having good horses that are well prepared and can go and do a good job at the highest level,” he said.

US rider Boyd Martin is second on 528 points, and his countryman Will Coleman is third with 500 points. The pair have had strong seasons; Boyd was third at Longines Luhmuhlen CCI5* in June and has had multiple four-star placings including a win in the Tryon CCI4*-S last month. Will was fourth at the Aachen World Championships and seventh at Defender Burghley.

There are five Brits in the eventing world rankings top 10; Tom McEwen has moved up from fifth to fourth and Ros Canter dropped from sixth to seventh. Tom Jackson, who was fourth at Burghley with Hawk Eye and at Agria Blenheim on My Star Turn, has moved from 11th to fifth. He is on 430 points, 39 behind Tom McEwen.

Gemma Stevens has enjoyed a phenomenal autumn to jump from 25th to eighth. Gemma won Scone Palace CCI4*-S on Cooley Park Muze then a week later won Burghley with Chilli Knight. She had top-10 placings at Blenheim and was fifth individually at Boekelo last weekend, where she helped Britain win the Nations Cup final.

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Another big mover is Katie Magee, up from 34th to ninth. Katie is also having a season to remember, having recorded top-10 four-star placings at Bramham, Alnwick Ford and Hartpury. She was runner-up at Burghley with Treworra, second in the Blenheim eight- and-nine-year-olds with Cushlas Indigo and second at Boekelo, where she joined Gemma on the team.