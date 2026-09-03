‘The biggest thank you is to the horses’: gold medallist tops world rankings

European champion and world team gold medallist Richard Vogel has shot to the top

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Richard Vogel jumping United Touch S
Richard Vogel and United Touch S
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

European champion and world team gold medallist Richard Vogel has thanked his team – and most of all, his horses – as he stands at the top of the FEI world showjumping rankings for the first time.

The German 29-year-old, who was on the home team that triumphed at Aachen this summer, was second to US rider Kent Farrington at the end of July. He had won enough points to overtake him, then stormed further into the lead thanks to his victory in the Brussels Stephex Masters grand prix with Gangster Montdesir on 30 August.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.