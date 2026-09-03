‘The biggest thank you is to the horses’: gold medallist tops world rankings

European champion and world team gold medallist Richard Vogel has thanked his team – and most of all, his horses – as he stands at the top of the FEI world showjumping rankings for the first time.

The German 29-year-old, who was on the home team that triumphed at Aachen this summer, was second to US rider Kent Farrington at the end of July. He had won enough points to overtake him, then stormed further into the lead thanks to his victory in the Brussels Stephex Masters grand prix with Gangster Montdesir on 30 August.

“It still feels very surreal to hear that I am world number one”, Richard said. “It is a huge achievement and makes me incredibly proud of what we have been able to achieve together as a team. As a rider, I am certainly far from being the best in the world, but I believe this title is a pretty good indication that I have the very best team around me.

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“Both the people and, of course, the horses by my side have made this possible. There are countless people I am grateful to who have supported the young boy with big dreams and helped me get to where I am today. Every single one of you is part of this achievement.”

Richard Vogel’s rise

Richard and his star stallion United Touch S represented Germany at the Paris Olympics, then went on to win the individual title at the European Championships the following year, also helping Germany to team bronze.

They finished 22nd individually at the worlds in Aachen but Richard’s results still took him from 147 points behind Kent to 73 ahead.

“A very special thank you goes to the whole VW team, especially to my grooms, Felicia and Gigi,” he said. “The passion, dedication and care you give our horses every single day is the foundation of everything we achieve.

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“And the biggest thank you, of course, goes to our horses. Having superstars like United, Cloudio and Gangster under my saddle is a true honour, but this achievement belongs just as much to the many other horses who stand slightly in their shadows, as well as those I have had in the past who taught me so much along the way. They are what drive and motivate us every single day.”

Richard’s first time at the top comes after 28 months in the top 10. Scott Brash, who was on the British team that won world bronze in Aachen with Hello Mango, moves up to third place, ahead of new world champion Steve Guerdat. Scott’s Aachen teammate Ben Maher is sixth and team and individual world bronze medallist Harry Charles has jumped up from 38th to 18th.

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