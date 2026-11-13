Double Olympic team gold medallist Tom McEwen has moved up two places to second in the world eventing rankings following a record-breaking season.

Tom is now 32 points behind New Zealand’s Tim Price, who is number one on 534 points.

Tom has had a bumper season of results across his string of horses, including helping Great Britain to world team gold with JL Dublin in Aachen alongside Ros Canter (Lordships Graffalo), Laura Collett (London 52) and Gemma Stevens (Flash Cooley).

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Last month he broke the EquiRatings record for the most top-level wins (recorded across CCI4* and CCI5*) in one season when he and Brookfield Future News won the Strzegom CCI4*-L. He then rounded out the season finishing fifth at Pau five-star with Quintus.

In September he made history when he won both the Blenheim CCI4*-L on the Fieldmaster and the young horse CCI4*-S with Brookfield Danny De Muze, then a week later won three international classes at Ballindenisk, including the CCI4*-L on Class Romance.

Tom finished fifth at two five-stars; Kentucky Three-Day Event (Brookfield Quality) and Pau (Quintus). He has also enjoyed international victories with his up-and-coming rides, including seven-year-old Brookfield In The Spotlight, who won CCI2*-L at Belsay and Scone.

“What a season 2026 has been,” said Tom. “World team gold, a record-breaking eight four-star wins and finishing the season with a fantastic five-star result.”

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Tom praised his “incredible team of horses who have given me everything this year” and the “equally incredible” people behind them.

“A huge thank you to my amazing team, wonderful owners and loyal sponsors. None of this would be possible without you all,” he said.

Tim has held the world number one spot since May. His season has included winning Kronenberg CCI4*-S and the June Strzegom CCI4*-L with The Highlander, Burgham CCI4*-S on Happy Boy, and Pau with Jarillo.

Jonelle Price has moved up to third in rankings. Will Coleman is fourth and Ros Canter fifth. One of the biggest climbers this month is Bubby Upton, who has moved from 29th to 12th after finishing second at Pau with Its Cooley Time.