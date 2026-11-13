‘What a season’: British Olympic and world gold medallist moves into second in world rankings

The rider recorded eight four-star wins during 2026

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Tom McEwen &quot;hails a cab&quot; with just one hand on the rein as JL Dublin jumps over a hanging long into one of the water fences on the eventing World Championships cross-country course at Aachen
Tom McEwen and JL Double at the Aachen World Championships.
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Double Olympic team gold medallist Tom McEwen has moved up two places to second in the world eventing rankings following a record-breaking season.

Tom is now 32 points behind New Zealand’s Tim Price, who is number one on 534 points.

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Becky Murray
Becky Murray
Senior news writer

Since joining H&H in 2018, Becky has covered a broad range of equestrian news including welfare matters, veterinary studies, FEI Tribunal hearings and road safety campaigns. She has also interviewed top riders including Scott Brash, John Whitaker and Ian Stark, to name just a few. Becky’s reporting has taken her to Canada for Spruce Meadows and France for Pau five-star, as well as the Royal Highland and Blair Castle International Horse Trials closer to home. She was also a key part of the remote reporting team for the Tokyo Olympics and the Europeans.