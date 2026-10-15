British Olympic gold medallist scores epic eighth four-star win this season

Olympic and world gold team medallist Tom McEwen is having a season to remember, as he records his eighth four-star win.

Tom and Brookfield Future News stormed to victory in the Strzegom October Festival (7-11 October) CCI4*-L, to win by a 9.2 margin.

Tom and the 11-year-old gelding, owned by Chloe and John Perry and Alison Swinburn, posted a 29.8 dressage. They were the fastest across country of the 12 starters, with 1.2 time-penalties, and they had four faults showjumping, to finish on a final score of 35. Germans Ben Leuwer and Zuccini MN were second on 44.2, and Nicolai Aldinger and Palm Beach finished third on 54.1.

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“Today, we celebrated our eighth four-star win of the 2026 season,” said Tom, after the event.

“I say we because none of this would be possible without my insane team. I can’t begin to explain the logistics, hard work and countless hours that go on behind the scenes to make it all happen by them all – not to mention the very special horses who make it all possible.”

Tom added that “Matthew” was an “absolute pleasure all week”.

“He made a really tough track feel easy, taking on question after question and always looking for the flags,” he said.

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“He’s such an exciting horse and I’m incredibly proud to ride him.”

Tom, who was part of the gold medal-winning team at the Aachen World Championships with JL Dublin, is having a phenomenal season with his top string. His eight four-star wins; three long-format and five short-format, have been with six different horses.

At Blenheim in September he made history when he won both the CCI4*-L (the Fieldmaster) and the young horse CCI4*-S (Brookfield Danny De Muze), then a week later he won three international classes at Ballindenisk, including the CCI4*-L on Class Romance.

Tom has also enjoyed multiple top-five placings, and had time to take his much-loved Tokyo team gold medallist Toledo De Kerser for a spin in the CSI2* classes at the London Global Champions Tour showjumping in August.