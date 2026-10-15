British Olympic gold medallist scores epic eighth four-star win this season

Tom McEwen and Brookfield Future News stormed to victory in the Strzegom October Festival CCI4*-L

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Pictured Tom McEwen and Brookfield Future News in the Strezgom CCI4*-L cross-country in Poland.
(Image credit: Leszek Wójcik)

Olympic and world gold team medallist Tom McEwen is having a season to remember, as he records his eighth four-star win.

Tom and Brookfield Future News stormed to victory in the Strzegom October Festival (7-11 October) CCI4*-L, to win by a 9.2 margin.

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Becky Murray
Becky Murray
Senior news writer

Since joining H&H in 2018, Becky has covered a broad range of equestrian news including welfare matters, veterinary studies, FEI Tribunal hearings and road safety campaigns. She has also interviewed top riders including Scott Brash, John Whitaker and Ian Stark, to name just a few. Becky’s reporting has taken her to Canada for Spruce Meadows and France for Pau five-star, as well as the Royal Highland and Blair Castle International Horse Trials closer to home. She was also a key part of the remote reporting team for the Tokyo Olympics and the Europeans.