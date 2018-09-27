The best welly socks for horse riders are warm, well fitting and comfortable, while not causing the feet to overheat and sweat. They should be suitable to wear with both wellies and country boots. It is important that they do not slip down while walking or interfere with circulation. The best welly socks should be hard-wearing enough to be worn regularly without damage to the toes or heels, as well as being able to stand up to frequent machine washing.

Horse & Hound has been working with a number of professional riders, trainers and yards to put a range of products to the test in a busy yard environment. And here are the results…

Meet the product testers

The welly socks in this group test were trialled by Jo Rimmer. Jo is a former school teacher, who has produced a number of horses up to CCI3* level. She now combines competing with producing young horses and training riders of all ages. She is based at Fontmell Parva, Dorset, alongside her 16-year-old daughter Jess. The yard has a reputation for high standards (horses) and high spirits (staff).

Horse & Hound’s pick of the best welly socks 2018

* BEST IN TEST *

RRP: £9.90

“I really, really loved these socks. My feet were never sweaty, nor were they ever cold. I also love showing off with the funky designs. These are the most breathable socks I have used and were very comfy to wear.”

10/10

* BEST VALUE *

RRP: £7.50

“These socks were very comfy and never slipped. I wore them all day around the yard and also for riding in. My feet stayed warm, but didn’t get sweaty. They are quite tight to get on, but once on they were a fair fit. I also loved the grippy sole, which was great for walking around the house in without shoes.”

8/10

RRP: £14.00

“These were an incredibly comfortable sock that fits really well. They are nice and warm, but breathable so that my feet never got clammy. I loved the design and the breathability combined with good foot support.”

9/10

RRP: £22.00

“I really was surprise how much I liked these socks. I could wear them with jodhpur boots as well with wellies. They were warm but cool at the same time and hard-wearing. I like how well they washed and how easy they were to get on and off.”

9/10

RRP: £15.00 for two pairs

“These sock are hardwearing, made of a nice material and were comfy on the foot. They didn’t come up very high on the calf, I thought they could have been longer, but they did stay in place. They are good value and are the first ones I pick out off the draw for everyday use.”

8/10

RR P: £45.00

“These sock were very warm and comfortable to wear, but they are thick so would only use them in very cold weather. They couple well with wellies, but would be too warm to wear on milder days. Perfect for a cold day at a point-to-point.”

8/10

RRP: £14.95

“Unfortunately these socks were too short to wear with wellies and riding boots. They worked best as sock to use around the yard with jodhpur boots or short yard boots. They have a thick sole and are breathable, but they wouldn’t be my first choice.”

6/10

Horse & Hound is in the process of testing a wide range of equestrian kit, clothing and equipment, the results of which will be published on HorseandHound.co.uk

