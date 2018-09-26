Welcome to our new group test of socks suitable for use with wellies and country boots. All of the sock in this group test have been put through their paces by international event rider and BE coach Jo Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Back on Track’s official description

Back on Track Socks are extremely comfortable to wear throughout the day or even while asleep. Because the fabric reflects more heat when you are moving around, it is wise, initially, to get accustomed to the product during your active daylight hours. Once you are comfortable with the effect or sensation generated by the ceramic fabric, you can choose to wear them throughout the night as well. If you have a sprained or damaged your ankle, we recommend the use of an ankle brace in preference to the socks, because it also provides some degree of support. If the heel is part of your problem, then the sock would be the preferred product because they cover the entire foot.

Jo’s first impressions

I wasn’t sure how sturdy these socks would be. They look very comfy at the foot, but did look quite tight around the calf.

Overview of performance

I really was surprise how much I liked these socks. I could wear them with jodhpur boots as well with wellies. They were warm but cool at the same time and hard-wearing.

Jo’s likes and dislikes

I like how well they washed and how easy they were to get on and off.