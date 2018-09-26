Welcome to our new group test of socks suitable for use with wellies and country boots. All of the sock in this group test have been put through their paces by international event rider and BE coach Jo Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Caldene’s official review

Caldene Roma Riding Socks come in a pack of two with different styles and are designed for comfort. A waffle foot and half terry foot ensure your feet are as supported as they are snug.

Jo’s first impressions

I thought that the glitter looked very stylish and they had a nice weight to them.

Overview of performance

These sock are hardwearing, made of a nice material and were comfy on the foot. They didn’t come up very high on the calf, only mid-length.

Jo’s likes and dislikes

I thought they could have been longer, but they did stay in place and like how comfy the foot was.