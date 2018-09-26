Welcome to our new group test of socks suitable for use with wellies and country boots. All of the sock in this group test have been put through their paces by international event rider and BE coach Jo Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Noble Outfitters’ official description

Keep warm and dry in this great-fitting Alpine Merino Wool Sock as merino wool’s natural moisture-wicking capabilities keep you comfortable in any temperature.

Jo’s first impressions

Stylish, but these socks looked rather short.

Overview of performance

These socks were too short to wear with wellies and riding boots. They worked best as sock to use around the yard with jodhpur boots. They have a thick sole and are breathable, but they wouldn’t be my first choice.

Things you like/dislike about it?

I liked the very comfy foot, but were too short on the calf