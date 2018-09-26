Welcome to our new group test of socks suitable for use with wellies and country boots. All of the sock in this group test have been put through their paces by international event rider and BE coach Jo Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Shires’ official description

Shires AUBRION Dover Technical Socks offer light compression around the legs to aid muscle recovery after exercise. Zonal knit patterns assist with support, moisture management and cushioning for energised feet and legs.

Jo’s first impressions

Very smart socks with good thickness that were nicely fitted. Looked very suitable as riding socks, more than welly socks.

Overview of performance

These socks were very comfy and never slipped and wore them all day around the yard and for riding in. My feet stayed warm, but didn’t get sweaty.

Jo’s likes and dislikes

They are quite tight to get on, but once on they were a fair fit. I also loved the grippy sole, which was great for walking around the house in without shoes.