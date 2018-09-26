Welcome to our new group test of socks suitable for use with wellies and country boots. All of the sock in this group test have been put through their paces by international event rider and BE coach Jo Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Sporting Socks’ official description

Sporting Socks are a premium performance item of footwear for those who spend all day on their feet. Featuring heel and toe cushioned pads and strategically placed elasticated support, our socks have become known as the market leader.

Jo’s first impressions

A smart tradition sock with a modern twist, which were quite thick.

Overview of performance

These were an incredibly comfortable sock that fits really well. They are nice and warm, but breathable so that my feet never got clammy.

Jo’s likes and dislikes

I loved the design and the breathability combined with good foot support. But they did although slip down when walking in wellies for long distances.