A riding hat or helmet is one of the first purchases you’ll make when a child gets into horse riding, so we’ve rounded up a selection of the best children’s horse riding helmets to help you out. It’s an essential part of a child’s riding kit and understanding the hat standards and how they are tested will help you narrow down your choice.

If your child is going for riding lessons or is taking part in Pony Club activities, it’s important to check which helmets will be allowed – riding schools will set their own rules, but we’ve marked the best children’s horse riding helmets suitable for the majority of Pony Club activities below.

Best children’s horse riding helmets

Charles Owen YR8 Sparkly

Colours: Black, black/silver, navy or navy/silver

Sizes: 52–61cm standard or 56–59cm round

Standards: PAS 015 (with Kitemark), VG1 (with Kitemark)

Allowed at Pony Club: Yes

Reasons to buy

Standard and round fit

Available in a range of colours/styles

Reasons to avoid

Harness is not as padded as others

Fully trimmed in microfibre suede, the children’s riding hat features four discreet ventilation holes for added coolness and comfort during extended periods of use. It has a fun sparkly panel and fastens with an adjustable nylon harness. Also available without sparkles (YR8 Classic) and in the US it’s known as the jR8.

Champion Junior X-Air Plus Helmet

Colours: Black, navy, black/slate or navy/pink

Sizes: 6¼–7¾ (51 – 63CM)

Standards: ASTM F1163, PAS 015 (with Kitemark), VG1

Allowed at Pony Club: Yes

Reasons to buy

Good ventilation

Available in a range of colours

Reasons to avoid

Peaked style might not be suitable for your child’s discipline

This lightweight helmet is ventilated and has crown comfort padding with breathable mesh inserts. It has a durable synthetic suede finish and four-point padded nubuck harness with rear lacing adjustment and a quick-release buckle.

Shires Karben Junior Skull Cap

Colours: Black or grey

Sizes: 53–62cm

Standards: PAS 015 (with Kitemark)

Allowed at Pony Club: Yes

Reasons to buy

Can be worn for cross-country

Adjustable four-point harness

Reasons to avoid

Only meets one safety standard (if that’s important to you)

This lightweight skull cap balances safety with affordability. It has a deep fit, plus 16 ventilation holes and mesh sections in the padded lining for enhanced climate control. The adjustable four-point harness is made from hard-wearing, soft web, with a soft cover on the chin strap.

Charles Owen Young Riders Jockey Skull

Colours: Black

Sizes: 49–62cm standard or round fit

Standards: ASTM F1163, PAS 015 (with Kitemark), VG1 (with Kitemark)

Allowed at Pony Club: Yes

Reasons to buy

Standard and round fit

Meets three safety standards

Good ventilation

Reasons to avoid

Only one colour option available (but endless colour opportunities when a hat silk is purchased)

This jockey skull provides multi-standard protection, plus it has a deep fit with a fully adjustable nylon harness and 10 ventilation holes for breathability.

Whitaker NRG (New Rider Generation) Riding Helmet

Colours: Black, navy, black/sparkle or navy/sparkle

Sizes: XS–L

Standards: ASTM F1163 (with SEI mark), VG1

Allowed at Pony Club: Yes

Reasons to buy

Removable and washable lining

Dial fit adjustment

Reasons to avoid

Dial fit adjustment might not be suitable

This adjustable helmet has a smooth, matte effect outer and two front vents. It also has a breathable Coolmax lining, which is removable and machine washable.

Gatehouse Junior Skull

Colours: Black

Sizes: 52–62cm

Standards: PAS 015 (with Kitemark), VG1 (with Kitemark)

Allowed at Pony Club: Yes

Reasons to buy

Good value

Hat bag included

Reasons to avoid

Smarter looking harnesses available with competitors

This jockey skull for children features a three-point harness and an anti-bacterial lining, which provides protection against odour, staining and deterioration caused by bacteria, fungus and other micro-organisms. It’s approved for all Pony Club activities, and each helmet comes with a padded hat bag.

Shires Karben Avena

Colours: Black or navy

Sizes: 53–61cm

Standards: PAS015:2011 (with Kitemark)

Allowed at Pony Club: Yes

Reasons to buy

Modern look

Dial fit adjustment

Reasons to avoid

Peaked style might not be suitable for your child’s discipline

This helmet has a smooth outer with attractive shiny accents and smart trims. It has a micro-adjustable dial system, front and rear air vents, a thermoregulating mesh liner and wicking headband.

Rhinegold Glitter Pro Riding Hat

Colours: Black or navy

Sizes: 6⅜–7⅛

Standards: PAS 015 (with Kitemark)

Allowed at Pony Club: Yes

Reasons to buy

Good value

Removable, washable liner

Reasons to avoid

Style not as modern as others

This ventilated hat has a removable, washable liner and a soft suede style Coolmax-lined harness, while the glitter panel adds a touch of glamour.

Uvex Exxential III

Colours: Black, blue matte, anthracite or mocca matt

Sizes: XXS–XL

Standards: VG1 (with Kitemark)

Allowed at Pony Club: Yes

Reasons to buy

Plenty of colour options

Great ventilation

Lightweight

Reasons to avoid

Sporty style might not suit your style

This slim, lightweight and ergonomically designed helmet has an innovative outer shell that extends over the neck for additional protection, while the ponytail cut-out is a convenient feature for riders with longer hair. It also has large air channels to offer great ventilation. The easy to use dial fit allows for easy adjustment. Also available with MIPS technology.

Abus Pikeur AirDuo Helmet

Colours: Black or midnight blue, in gloss or matt

Sizes: XS–M

Standards: ASTM F1163 (with SEI mark), VG1, PAS 015 (with Kitemark), SNELL

Allowed at Pony Club: Yes

Reasons to buy

Meets four safety standards

Dial fit adjustment

Reasons to avoid

Chin strap not as padded as others

This adjustable helmet is the result of a new collaboration between equestrian stalwart Pikeur and Abus, which is a leading bicycle safety brand. The Air Duo is a hybrid helmet with a detachable visor. It has a slightly rounder shape with a low-profile cut, plus a ratchet buckle, pony tail cut-out and 18 ventilation channels.

Get a riding hat fitted

The best children’s horse riding helmets are only the best if they fit well. Horse & Hound strongly advises that you get your hat fitted by a BETA-trained professional before making a purchase – the same advice goes for buying the best body protectors for children, too. Find out if your local tack shop can provide this service here.

It’s also a good idea to invest in one of the best riding hat bags, to ensure your new riding hat is protected while being carried to and from lessons or the yard.

Jockey skull vs peaked helmet

When choosing a new children’s horse riding helmet, you’ll need to decide between two main styles – a peaked helmet or a jockey skull. While some peaked helmets can look more fun and appealing, especially those that are coloured or have glittered sections, you can choose between thousands of hat silks to cover a jockey skull, which makes them perfect for a fan of the matchy-matchy trend. If your child is likely to be going cross-country, they’ll need to have a helmet without a peak to comply with safety rules.

What are adjustable dial fit hats?

More riding hats than ever before incorporate an adjustable dial that allows you to tailor the fit. The best adjustable riding hats are particularly handy for children because they’ll fit for longer while your child is growing.

