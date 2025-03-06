{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

10 riding hats that are perfect for children

Georgia Guerin Georgia Guerin

  • Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

    • A riding hat or helmet is one of the first purchases you’ll make when a child gets into horse riding, so we’ve rounded up a selection of the best children’s horse riding helmets to help you out. It’s an essential part of a child’s riding kit and understanding the hat standards and how they are tested will help you narrow down your choice.

    If your child is going for riding lessons or is taking part in Pony Club activities, it’s important to check which helmets will be allowed – riding schools will set their own rules, but we’ve marked the best children’s horse riding helmets suitable for the majority of Pony Club activities below.

    Best children’s horse riding helmets

    CHARLES OWEN YR8 SPARKLY HELMET. Best children's riding helmets

    Charles Owen YR8 Sparkly

    Colours: Black, black/silver, navy or navy/silver
    Sizes: 52–61cm standard or 56–59cm round
    Standards: PAS 015 (with Kitemark), VG1 (with Kitemark)
    Allowed at Pony Club: Yes

    Reasons to buy

    • Standard and round fit
    • Available in a range of colours/styles

    Reasons to avoid

    • Harness is not as padded as others

    Fully trimmed in microfibre suede, the children’s riding hat features four discreet ventilation holes for added coolness and comfort during extended periods of use. It has a fun sparkly panel and fastens with an adjustable nylon harness. Also available without sparkles (YR8 Classic) and in the US it’s known as the jR8.

    Champion Junior X-Air Plus Peaked Hat. Best children's riding helmets

    Champion Junior X-Air Plus Helmet

    Colours: Black, navy, black/slate or navy/pink
    Sizes: 6¼–7¾ (51 – 63CM)
    Standards: ASTM F1163, PAS 015 (with Kitemark), VG1
    Allowed at Pony Club: Yes

    Reasons to buy

    • Good ventilation
    • Available in a range of colours

    Reasons to avoid

    • Peaked style might not be suitable for your child’s discipline

    This lightweight helmet is ventilated and has crown comfort padding with breathable mesh inserts. It has a durable synthetic suede finish and four-point padded nubuck harness with rear lacing adjustment and a quick-release buckle.

    Shires Karben Junior Skull Cap Hat. Best children's riding helmets

    Shires Karben Junior Skull Cap

    Colours: Black or grey
    Sizes: 53–62cm
    Standards: PAS 015 (with Kitemark)
    Allowed at Pony Club: Yes

    Reasons to buy

    • Can be worn for cross-country
    • Adjustable four-point harness

    Reasons to avoid

    • Only meets one safety standard (if that’s important to you)

    This lightweight skull cap balances safety with affordability. It has a deep fit, plus 16 ventilation holes and mesh sections in the padded lining for enhanced climate control. The adjustable four-point harness is made from hard-wearing, soft web, with a soft cover on the chin strap.

    Charles Owen Young Riders Jockey Skull. Best children's riding helmets

    Charles Owen Young Riders Jockey Skull

    Colours: Black
    Sizes: 49–62cm standard or round fit
    Standards: ASTM F1163, PAS 015 (with Kitemark), VG1 (with Kitemark)
    Allowed at Pony Club: Yes

    Reasons to buy

    • Standard and round fit
    • Meets three safety standards
    • Good ventilation

    Reasons to avoid

    • Only one colour option available (but endless colour opportunities when a hat silk is purchased)

    This jockey skull provides multi-standard protection, plus it has a deep fit with a fully adjustable nylon harness and 10 ventilation holes for breathability.

    Whitaker NRG (New Rider Generation) Riding Helmet. Best children's riding helmets

    Whitaker NRG (New Rider Generation) Riding Helmet

    Colours: Black, navy, black/sparkle or navy/sparkle
    Sizes: XS–L
    Standards: ASTM F1163 (with SEI mark), VG1
    Allowed at Pony Club: Yes

    Reasons to buy

    • Removable and washable lining
    • Dial fit adjustment

    Reasons to avoid

    • Dial fit adjustment might not be suitable

    This adjustable helmet has a smooth, matte effect outer and two front vents. It also has a breathable Coolmax lining, which is removable and machine washable.

    Gatehouse Junior Skull hat. Best children's riding helmets

    Gatehouse Junior Skull

    Colours: Black
    Sizes: 52–62cm
    Standards: PAS 015 (with Kitemark), VG1 (with Kitemark)
    Allowed at Pony Club: Yes

    Reasons to buy

    • Good value
    • Hat bag included

    Reasons to avoid

    • Smarter looking harnesses available with competitors

    This jockey skull for children features a three-point harness and an anti-bacterial lining, which provides protection against odour, staining and deterioration caused by bacteria, fungus and other micro-organisms. It’s approved for all Pony Club activities, and each helmet comes with a padded hat bag.

    Shires Karben Avena riding hat

    Shires Karben Avena

    Colours: Black or navy
    Sizes: 53–61cm
    Standards: PAS015:2011 (with Kitemark)
    Allowed at Pony Club: Yes

    Reasons to buy

    • Modern look
    • Dial fit adjustment

    Reasons to avoid

    • Peaked style might not be suitable for your child’s discipline

    This helmet has a smooth outer with attractive shiny accents and smart trims. It has a micro-adjustable dial system, front and rear air vents, a thermoregulating mesh liner and wicking headband.

    Rhinegold Glitter Pro Riding Hat

    Rhinegold Glitter Pro Riding Hat

    Colours: Black or navy
    Sizes: 6⅜–7⅛
    Standards: PAS 015 (with Kitemark)
    Allowed at Pony Club: Yes

    Reasons to buy

    • Good value
    • Removable, washable liner

    Reasons to avoid

    • Style not as modern as others

    This ventilated hat has a removable, washable liner and a soft suede style Coolmax-lined harness, while the glitter panel adds a touch of glamour.

    Uvex Exxential III riding helmet

    Uvex Exxential III

    Colours: Black, blue matte, anthracite or mocca matt
    Sizes: XXS–XL
    Standards: VG1 (with Kitemark)
    Allowed at Pony Club: Yes

    Reasons to buy

    • Plenty of colour options
    • Great ventilation
    • Lightweight

    Reasons to avoid

    • Sporty style might not suit your style

    This slim, lightweight and ergonomically designed helmet has an innovative outer shell that extends over the neck for additional protection, while the ponytail cut-out is a convenient feature for riders with longer hair. It also has large air channels to offer great ventilation. The easy to use dial fit allows for easy adjustment. Also available with MIPS technology.

    Pikeur-Abus Air Duo Helmet Best children's riding helmets

    Abus Pikeur AirDuo Helmet

    Colours: Black or midnight blue, in gloss or matt
    Sizes: XS–M
    Standards: ASTM F1163 (with SEI mark), VG1, PAS 015 (with Kitemark), SNELL
    Allowed at Pony Club: Yes

    Reasons to buy

    • Meets four safety standards
    • Dial fit adjustment

    Reasons to avoid

    • Chin strap not as padded as others

    This adjustable helmet is the result of a new collaboration between equestrian stalwart Pikeur and Abus, which is a leading bicycle safety brand. The Air Duo is a hybrid helmet with a detachable visor. It has a slightly rounder shape with a low-profile cut, plus a ratchet buckle, pony tail cut-out and 18 ventilation channels.

    Get a riding hat fitted

    The best children’s horse riding helmets are only the best if they fit well. Horse & Hound strongly advises that you get your hat fitted by a BETA-trained professional before making a purchase – the same advice goes for buying the best body protectors for children, too. Find out if your local tack shop can provide this service here.

    It’s also a good idea to invest in one of the best riding hat bags, to ensure your new riding hat is protected while being carried to and from lessons or the yard.

    Jockey skull vs peaked helmet

    When choosing a new children’s horse riding helmet, you’ll need to decide between two main styles – a peaked helmet or a jockey skull. While some peaked helmets can look more fun and appealing, especially those that are coloured or have glittered sections, you can choose between thousands of hat silks to cover a jockey skull, which makes them perfect for a fan of the matchy-matchy trend. If your child is likely to be going cross-country, they’ll need to have a helmet without a peak to comply with safety rules.

    What are adjustable dial fit hats?

    More riding hats than ever before incorporate an adjustable dial that allows you to tailor the fit. The best adjustable riding hats are particularly handy for children because they’ll fit for longer while your child is growing.

    You might also like:

    Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.

    Georgia Guerin
    Georgia Guerin

    H&H’s head of e-commerce
    Georgia is Horse & Hound’s equestrian products expert and our favourite shopping guru as she knows about all the latest products, often before they hit the shelves. She is here to help you make the right purchases, whatever your budget, and manages all the ecommerce opportunities that allow us to give you easy access to the best products at the lowest prices. Georgia has first-hand knowledge of all the equestrian brands and their ever-evolving product lines, having been working with them closely since she started in equestrian media in 2015. She is also editor of H∓H’s sister site, PetsRadar.
    Georgia Guerin

    You may like...