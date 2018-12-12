Welcome to our group test of mane and tail detanglers. All of the sprays in this group test have been thoroughly tested by busy yard owner and hunting enthusiast Harriet Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

Net-tex Mane & Tail Detangler is a premium quality formulation that seals and coats the hair, preventing knots and reducing grooming time. It is very economical as a little goes a long way.

First impressions

The product looks like it will be of good quality with a handy bottle as well as being affordable and easy to use. I like the idea of not needing to use much as it’s very easy to overuse products unnecessarily.

Overview of performance

Very easy to apply and instantly starts working on detangling. You really don’t need to use much of this product – less is more – although if you do end up overdoing it by accident, it doesn’t leave a greasy feeling. It leaves a lovely feel and shine when used on the horse’s coat.

Likes and dislikes

I like the effectiveness of the product, affordability and the feel it leaves. A very useful all-round product, which offers good value for money. I would definitely recommend it to a friend.