Hy Magic Sparkle two-in-one shampoo Score 9/10 Value: 9/10

Ease of use: 9/10

Performance: 9/10

Long lasting: 9/10 Pros Removes dirt as well as condition

Left the mane and tail feeling silky

Good lid Cons Colour of the shampoo bleached in the sun Manufacturer: Hy Price as reviewed: £9.50 for 500ml

Hy Magic Sparkle shampoo

I haven’t used Hy shampoos before so was interested to see how they fared, especially on a horse who had yet to be bathed this summer.

My bay mare Squirrel may not show the stains but she’s a big fan of lying in as much poo overnight as possible, and her mane was very scurfy and greasy at the roots.

I used the shampoo on a hot day after she’d been ridden so she was sweaty. I hoped to improve her coat, mane and tail, which were all showing how long it was since she’d had a full bath, and this product says it has a “fusion of pro vitamin B5 to help internally strengthen the hair and repair damage, with added wheat germ extracts for a super smooth finish”.

I wet Squirrel all over, then applied the shampoo directly; the press-flip lid making it easier to control the amount used. I found it did take quite a bit of shampoo to lather her up but it didn’t take long to rinse it clean. The shampoo smelt nice and floral, not chemical or overpowering.

The brown colour of the water coming off showed how much grime the shampoo had removed, and I was really impressed with the results once Squirrel was dry. Her coat looked good and felt soft, all the grime had gone from her mane, and both her tail and mane were soft and silky.

This shampoo seems good value for money; I didn’t use a huge amount at all so it would do a good few washes, and at £9.50, it’s cheaper than many others on the market. The only thing to mention is that its beautiful pale pink colour faded in the sunlight after being left outside for one day, hence the white colour of the main picture…

Verdict

H&H Approved – A good-value, well-performing shampoo.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, rideawaystore.com or equus.co.uk

