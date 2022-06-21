



I’ve used Shapley’s products for many years and I’m a big fan of their showing preparation products. The Shapley’s EquiTone Shampoo is a popular choice so I was excited to use it on my grey Connemara pony, Yogi, who I was bathing ahead of a show.

It had been about two weeks since Yogi’s last full bath so there were plenty of stains, mud and dirt to remove. Yogi lives inside overnight with turnout each day so stable stains are commonplace, and during show season he’s bathed once per week on average in an attempt to remove them.

It was a warm day and he’d been ridden before I bathed him. The purpose of this bath was to remove any stains and mud while also leaving a nice shine to give him that edge in the show ring.

The Shapley’s EquiTone Shampoo is described as a “one-step premium shampoo and conditioner that adds rich, brilliant colour as it cleans and conditions” while adding “vibrancy and vitality to the hair imparting a natural colour and a brilliant shine.” The fact that the shampoo promised to both deep clean and add shine sounded ideal for the purpose of this wash.

The colour of the shampoo was a deep purple. It was quite a thin solution and it easily poured into the bucket via the funnel top, producing a good amount of soap when it was swirled around. This type of lid is preferable as you can easily control how much shampoo you use. It also smelled pleasant, but not overly of chemicals.

I poured a generous amount of product into the bucket to create an initial solution to put onto Yogi’s body.

I worked the water over his body from the bucket, working the shampoo over his coat. I then added some shampoo directly onto a sponge and applied onto his problem areas, which included his hind legs and stomach. The shampoo produced a lather when I did the latter, and it was necessary to add more shampoo to the coat after the initial wash with the bucket and sponge.

The directions advise that the shampoo is left on for 10 minutes to soak in. I did this before rinsing him off with a hose followed by warm water from a bucket as it was a hot day. Due to the thinner consistency of the liquid the shampoo rinsed off easily; some shampoos require several rinses to get it out of the coat, but this only required two rinses.

The residue and dirt had been completely removed from Yogi’s coat, but his hind legs still had a yellow tinge. I will continue to use the shampoo in between shows to see if further use improves the stubborn stains and I would suggest not letting the stains get too embedded before using the shampoo. In those cases you might need to also use a specific stain remover.

Importantly, the shampoo is not too harsh and does not stain the skin blue or purple, which I’ve found some whitening shampoos can do.

The most appealing effect was the natural shine it left on his coat. His hair was soft and silky and it felt conditioned. His mane, tail and feathers also felt increasingly soft, so I would recommend this shampoo to anyone looking to improve dull or dried out coats, or to promote a healthy natural shine.

The size of the bottle and the amount of shampoo which was provided meant that this product would be a cost effective purchase. It costs £21.99 for a 32oz bottle. When you’re bathing a horse most weekends during competition season, it’s handy to have a bottle that will last more than one or two washes, and the Shapley’s EquiTone Shampoo would certainly last at least six to 10 washes, depending on the size of your horse or pony.

Verdict

A quality shampoo to use regularly on horses with white, grey or light coats to promote coat health and natural shine.

