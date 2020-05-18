Stübben leather headcollar review

Stübben leather headcollar Score 8/10 Performance: 7/10

Style: 8/10

Fit: 8/10

Value: 7/10 Manufacturer: Stübben Price as reviewed: £75

Welcome to our group test of leather headcollars. All of the headcollars in this group test have been put through their paces by para dressage rider Tamsin Addison. Find out what she thought below

Official description



The Stübben leather headcollar is a top-quality halter made of extra-soft vachetta leather with webbed insert and brass fittings. It is very comfortable for the horse and easy to keep in good condition. It is avaulable in black, ebony, havana or tobacco in sizes cob or full.

First impressions

This headcollar looked really high quality and really well made. The throat clip caused a split of opinions on the yard — some staff disliked it as it is fiddly to to undo in an emergency, while others loved it as it only requires a push to close.

Overview of performance

This headcollar fitted well — it was full size, but plenty large enough for my horses’ with bigger heads. It was easy to adjust, with buckles on both sides of the headpiece, and it came up really nice when cleaned.

Tamsin’s likes and dislikes

The clip caused some differences of opinion, but overall it was a really well-made headcollar.