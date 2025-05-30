



Nigel Hollings, who ran a successful production yard responsible for multiple HOYS and RIHS champions, is the chief showing steward at Royal Windsor Horse Show – he reviews the week

Royal Windsor Horse Show (RWHS) 2025 did not disappoint on so many levels and we were treated to the most magnificent week of showing this country could offer.

Throughout the event we were blessed with amazing weather and it is a testament to Nick Brooks-Ward and his team that the rings were perfect following an extended period of dry conditions.

I have been the RWHS chief showing steward for 12 years and 2025 was truly one of the best, with many remarkable performances and wonderful championships enjoyed by both spectators and competitors alike.

To me, showing is all about family involvement. Much has been said about the Walkers’ achievements with Robert and his 12-year-old daughter Izzy winning two outstanding championships each. A chip off the old block, Izzy actually won more classes – sorry, Robert!

Interestingly both of Izzy’s champion show ponies are owned by Helen Davies, whose mother Pauline Binks owned State Visit, hunter of the year at Wembley way back in 1968.

Another busy lady deserving of a mention is Isabella Mears Wood, who rode in three Castle Arena championships: ridden coloureds, supreme cob and supreme hack, winning the latter with such an elegant display of horsemanship.

Her father Guy is no stranger to the showing scene either, and we used to compete together in the working hunter pony classes many moons ago.

“On every judge’s bucket list”

To officiate at Windsor is on every judge’s “bucket list” as it is such an honour and privilege to be asked. The Orssich Committee, the group tasked with selecting Windsor’s judges, has always championed and promoted new and younger judges by inviting them to officiate alongside more senior officials.

I particularly enjoyed watching Matt Ainsworth and Simon Somers sorting the show hunter ponies. Earlier in the week Matt finished reserve hunter champion to Robert Walker on Dublin Street Fighter, so what a treat for those young jockeys to be judged by such hunter experts.

Similarly, Richard Ramsey officiated in the plaited working hunter pony ring with Rachel Turner. I remember watching Richard win the working hunter class at Horse of the Year Show on Sporting Print in 1972 and Rachel securing the reserve champion accolade in this year’s RWHS working hunter section with Ernie Big.

Gregory Goss from South Africa returned to judge for the third time and on this occasion cast his experienced eye over the cobs and show ponies. Showing in South Africa is extremely popular and many followed him live on social media platforms.

Looking back in history, one of the most prestigious championships to compete in here is for the famous Lord Weatherill challenge cup, presented to the champion show pony, which is always my favourite to watch. This championship was once described in The Times as the “quintessence of beauty”, and this year’s crop all excelled in the Castle Arena, showcasing why our show ponies are the best in the world.

Welfare at Windsor

From the onset, RWHS has carefully considered the welfare of exhibits competing at the show and in many classes The Horse Trust’s Body Condition Awards are judged by leading vets.

RWHS also has its own rules in place and officials and stewards are briefed on if and when action needs to be taken.

Chief steward Sebastian Garner and I make regular spot checks around the showground and particularly in the exercising areas.

However, I must congratulate most competitors on the way they behaved and prepared their animals for the show ring in full view of the general public.

I believe this important message is at last producing positive results, which can only be good for the sport of showing.

