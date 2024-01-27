Young equestrian and podcaster aiming for Miss England title





A young rider competing in her first beauty pageant hopes to qualify for the Miss England final.

Ellemae Robinson, 18, has made it to the final of Miss Leicestershire on 3 February. The winner will go on to compete against the other county finalists for the Miss England title in May.

Freelance marketing manager Ellemae told H&H she has not competed in pageants before, but was inspired by her friend Ava Whetstone-Magee, owner of retailer Avalanche Equestrian and a former Miss England semi-finalist.

“It was a spontaneous decision to enter, and it feels good to be representing the rural and equestrian industries,” she said.

“My hope is to use this as a platform to promote my podcast Equine Enquiries, which I plan to use to help raise awareness of the work of equine charities such as Brooke and World Horse Welfare. I also hope to host special guests, and discuss topics like grass sickness.”

Ellemae is the owner of 17-year-old Fell gelding Diesel, a grass sickness survivor.

“He’s had four or five bouts of colic since this time last year as a result of the grass sickness, but I’m just enjoying every day we have together. I hope this year to do some hacking and maybe some dressage competitions,” said Ellemae.

She added that competing in the pageant is “something different and out of her comfort zone”.

“I hope to make it to the Miss England final, but it feels like an achievement in itself making it this far,” she said.

