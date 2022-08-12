‘I wasn’t worried’: Bertram Allen fights back for Ireland in the World Showjumping Championships





Bertram Allen has made up for a disappointing second day at the Agria FEI World Showjumping Championships with a redeeming clear round in the team final.

Riding the 10-year-old gelding Pacino Amiro, owned by Aiden McGrory, Bertram navigated Louis Konickx’s course clear inside the time. The pair rattled the final part of the combination fence 13, and had a light tap of the final fence but the poles stayed in place, and they added nothing to their 9.80 score.

“It’s a big course tonight under the lights and there was a lot of pressure on Ireland,” said Bertram following his round.

“We’re a bit far behind so we have to climb up today, my horse was fantastic and grand. It went how we wanted and I’m delighted.”

After a brilliant first day in the competition, Bertram incurred eight faults yesterday but the Irishman was undeterred coming into this evening’s final.

“He jumped great yesterday, he jumped a much better round than his result so I was still pretty confident going in. Sometimes you have a bad round and you’re scratching your head a little bit, but I wasn’t at all worried. He feels very good and sometimes that happens,” he said.

“One more round from the two boys and we’ll be laughing.”

Denis Lynch was first to go for Ireland with Brooklyn Heights, producing a clear jumping round and adding one time-penalty. Ireland’s place in the team final looked in doubt at one stage yesterday, but they secured their place in ninth – of 10 teams.

Cian O’Connor – who has been in magnificent form all week – jumps next for Ireland in the World Showjumping Championships results on Cier Vier 2. Daniel Coyle will jump last with Legacy.

