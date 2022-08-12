Ireland’s first combination delivers in the team final at the World Showjumping Championships





Ireland’s first combination to go in the team final round at the Agria FEI World Showjumping Championships have produced a clear jumping round – in what has proven to be a testing track.

Denis Lynch and the scopey 13-year-old gelding Brooklyn Heights, owned by Molly Ohrstrom, soared round Louis Konickx’s course – but added one time-penalty to their score, to finish on 9.68. Their clear jumping round was only the fourth of the evening at this stage, with the penultimate treble combination proving too much for some in the final line.

Denis, 46, who only took on the ride of the Nabab De Reve son in February, jumped a tidy clear on the first day of competition on Wednesday, and added four faults to his 4.68 score in the second leg yesterday when the pair knocked the front rail of the final part of the treble combination.

Ireland was sitting in ninth position in the World Showjumping Championships results table of the team competition final. The next Irish combination is Bertram Allen and Pacino Amiro. Cian O’Connor comes forward on a score of 4.70 following two clear rounds, and Daniel Coyle will jump last for Ireland on a score of 2.

In the World Showjumping Championships results, the French are just behind leaders Sweden in the team competition, which will be decided tonight. Germany is in the bronze medal position, and Britain sits in sixth. The top 25 combinations from the team competition will go through to the individual final on Sunday.

