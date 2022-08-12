Game on: Britain in the hunt as World Championship medals decided tonight





The draw has been made for the team final at the Agria FEI World Showjumping Championships this evening (12 August).

Britain is in sixth place going into today’s competition, and retains yesterday’s order so Ben Maher and Faltic HB, who are in sixth place individually at this stage, are first to go for the team. The 25 combinations who are only competing as individuals go first, then the first team rider, Marlon Modolo Zanotelli of Brazil, on Like A Diamond Van Het Schaeck, is due in the ring at about 10.05pm local time (9.05pm UK time). Exact times have not been released but allowing two minutes per rider, the approximate times are:

World Showjumping Championships approx times: British riders

Ben Maher and Faltic HB: approx 10.13pm local time, 9.13pm UK time

Joe Stockdale and Equine America Cacharel: approx 10.33pm local time, 9.33pm UK time

Harry Charles and Romeo 88: approx 11.01pm local time, 10.01pm UK time

Scott Brash and Hello Jefferson: approx 11.19pm local time, 10.19pm UK time

Irish riders:

Denis Lynch and Brooklyn Heights: approx 10.07pm local time, 9.07pm UK time

Bertram Allen and Pacino Amiro: approx 10.27pm local time, 9.27pm UK time

Cian O’Connor and C Vier 2: approx 10.55pm local time, 9.55pm UK time

Daniel Coyle and Legacy: 8pprox 11.13pm local time, 10.13pm UK time

The last combination to go is Sweden’s Peder Frericson and H&M All In, at about 11.29pm. The final team standings will then be confirmed and the medals presented.

