Scott Brash’s cool clear in Paris Olympics shortlisted for national sport award





Showjumping star Scott Brash’s epic clear round that secured the team gold medal at the Paris Olympics has been shortlisted for the Scottish Sports Awards.

Peebles-born Scott is shortlisted in the moment of the year category for his and Jefferson’s performance in the showjumping team final, when the result came down to the wire.

Ben Maher and Dallas Vegas Battily had jumped clear with a time-fault, and Harry Charles and Romeo 88 jumped clear, to put Britain in the provisional top spot. A single fence down from Scott and Jefferson would have meant silver, two would have meant no medal, but Scott and Lady Harris and Lady Kirkham’s 15-year-old gelding held their nerve to leave the fences up, with one time-penalty, to seal the gold.

The other seven moments to have made the shortlist include Sir Andy Murray’s comeback Olympic doubles moment, Josh Kerr winning gold in front of his home crowd at the athletics World Indoor Championships in Glasgow, and Ben Sandilands’ world record-breaking run to win the 1,500m gold at the Paralympics.

The winner will be decided by public vote, and equestrian fans have until 5pm on 4 November to get behind Scott. The winner will be revealed in a “night of celebration” at a ceremony on 4 December at the Glasgow Science Centre & IMAX.

Team Scotland and SportScotland’s annual awards bring together the country’s top athletes, clubs, governing bodies, organisations and community heroes to “recognise and honour the achievements and contribution to Scottish sport”.

The awards’ 12 other categories include female and male athlete and para athlete of the year, team of the year, club sport award, and community hero award.

“It’s been another fantastic year of sport with plenty to celebrate, from Scottish athlete success at the Olympic and Paralympic Games, to schools, clubs, community projects and key people who continue to make a difference to sport in Scotland,” said a spokesperson for Team Scotland and SportScotland.

