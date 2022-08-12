



Sweden is in the lead going into tonight’s team final at the Agria FEI World Showjumping Championships, and for the first time, the Fredricson brothers are on the same championship team.

Both Jens (pictured) and Peder Fredricson are veterans at this level, but they have never before competed at the same championship. Both have jumped clear on the first two days of competition, helping put Sweden on a team total of 3.69 penalties, just ahead of France on 5.44.

Peder and his superstar H&M All In, with whom he won individual Olympic silver at the last two Games, as well as team gold in Tokyo, and individual gold and team silver at the 2017 Europeans, are in bronze position individually, behind France’s Julien Epaillard and Caracole De La Roque in the lead, and Scott Brash and Hello Jefferson in second place.

Jens and Markan Cosmopolit are in 10th place on 2.71 penalties, less than a pole behind the gold medal.

Peder, 50, said it was “fantastic” finally to be on a championship team with his 54-year-old brother.

“We’ve been riding together since I was three,” he said. “We’ve done a lot of other competitions, and I’ve done a few championships where he’s been with me on the ground just to help; I’ve been with him at a lot of shows, but this is the first time we ride together. It’s fantastic.”

Jens, whose 11-year-old Swedish warmblood gelding is making his championship debut here in Herning, added that it is special to be on the same team at last, at the World Showjumping Championships.

“My parents are happy,” he said. “They’re not here. They’re home and taking care of the kids!

“We ride, we do our own thing and we breakfast together; we’ve been riding for such a long time in our own teams, and I’m there if he asks me, or the other way round, but he knows what to do!”

You might also be interested in…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.