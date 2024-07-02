Reigning champions reveal ‘incredibly charged’ team for Paris Olympics





All three of the riders – and two of the horses – who won gold in 2021 are named in the Swedish Olympic showjumping team as the country prepares to defend its title in Paris.

Henrik von Eckermann and King Edward, also the individual world champions, and Malin Baryard Johnsson and Indiana both jumped off for gold in Tokyo, and have been selected again. The final 2021 team member and individual silver medallist Peder Fredricson has retired the great All In but is in the squad with Catch Me Not S. The fourth combination is Rolf-Göran Bengtsson with Zuccero, who were on the team that won European gold last year.

The Swedish Olympic showjumping team go to Paris as hot favourites, as Olympic, European, and world champions. Sweden has won 11 Olympic showjumping medals including team gold in Tokyo.

Rolf-Göran is the oldest team member, aged 62, and made his senior team debut at the 1995 Europeans in St Gallen. He has contested 19 senior championships and Paris will be his sixth Olympics. The Games will be Malin’s sixth, Peder’s fifth and Henrik’s fourth. The final team of three will be decided at a later date.

Swedish Olympic showjumping team

Rolf-Göran Bengtsson with 12-year-old stallion Zuccero Hv

Owners: Holsteiner Verband and rider

Breeder: Hanno Koehncke

Breeding: by VDL Zirocco Blue out of a mare by Caretino 2

Henrik von Eckermann with 14-year-old gelding King Edward

Owners: Dufour Stables and rider

Breeder: Wim Impens

Breeding: by Edward 28 out of a mare by Feo

Peder Fredricson with 18-year-old gelding Catch Me Not S

Owner: Ebbar Berglöf

Breeder: Krister Svedberg

Breeding: by Cardento 933 out of a mare by Ramiro’s Son

Malin Baryard Johnsson with 16-year-old mare Indiana

Owner: Stuteri Arch

Breeder: Chloe Ruys and Christophe Van Turtelb

Breeding: by Kashmir Van Schuttershof out of a Animo’s Hallo mare

“We are incredibly charged,” said Swedish national team captain Henrik Ankacrona.

“It is a long process towards an Olympics and it is exciting now that we are approaching the championship. We go there to perform and we always aim high. But we know that everyone has to be at their best to make it all the way.”

