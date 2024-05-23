‘It has been a true honour’: end of an era as top horse retires aged 17





H&M Christian K, the international grand prix showjumper and ride of Sweden’s Peder Fredricson, has retired from the sport aged 17.

“A fantastic era has come to an end as it’s time for H&M Christian K to retire from showjumping,” said Peder.

The KWPN gelding, by Namelus R, first competed in young horse classes with Robin Ingarvarsson, before Daniel Svensson took over the reins in 2015 and produced him to CSI3* level.

Peder took on the ride at the beginning of 2017 when Christian was 10, and they jumped at their first five-star competition in Belgium that April. The pair went on to achieve a host of top-10 finishes around the world, at World Cup, Nations Cup, and Global Champions Tour competitions.

They were part of the winning team at the Rotterdam Nations Cup leg in June 2018, and three months later they were part of the silver medal-winning team at the World Equestrian Games in Tryon, USA. In 2019 Peder and Christian were part of the Shanghai Swans, who won the Global Champion League Super Cup final at the Prague Playoffs.

Christian’s last international outing with Peder was on home soil at the Gothenburg Horse Show in February this year.

“He will now join H&M All In and spend his retirement out in the fields at home in Grevlunda,” said Peder.

“He is truly an amazing horse, nothing was ever too big for him. It has been a true honour to ride him and I’m very grateful for the career we’ve had together.”

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.