Competition remains off the agenda for Olympic gold medallist recovering from injury

Today (6 July) the Swedish equestrian federation said Peder will not start in his home Nations Cup leg, the Falsterbo CSIO5*, on 13-16 July, as he “still needs to rest”.

Peder was competing at the Longines Global Champions Tour of Stockholm on 18 June, when he and the seven-year-old mare H&M Que Sera had a fall in the warm-up of the young horse class final.

Peder was conscious when he was taken to hospital, and spent two nights under observation. When he returned home on 21 June he said examinations had shown nothing was broken, but that he had bleeding, and damage to the blood vessels in his neck.

“There will be no Falsterbo for me. It is of course sad, but the medical examination today showed that I need a little more time before I can be back on the competition track,” said Peder.

“I will have another medical examination in a few weeks and after that we will know more.”

Peder Fredricson had been due to represent Sweden in the team event at Falsterbo, and will be replaced by Evelina Tovek. The other riders on the team are Petronella Andersson, Wilma Hellström, Rolf-Göran Bengtsson and Marcus Westergren, and Irma Karlsson.

The British team in Falsterbo will be siblings Harry, Scarlett and Sienna Charles, joined by Sam Hutton and Robert Whitaker. It is understood to be the first time three siblings have competed on the same British team. The first round of the Nations Cup competition takes place on 14 July, and the grand prix is on 16 July.

