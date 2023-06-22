Olympic showjumper thanks medical staff as he leaves hospital following fall





Olympic team gold medallist Peder Fredricson has left hospital following a fall.

Peder and the seven-year-old mare H&M Que Sera had been due to start in the CSIYH1* final on Sunday (18 June) at the Longines Global Champions Tour of Stockholm, but the pair fell in the warm-up.

A spokesman for Peder confirmed he was conscious when he was taken to hospital, and H&M Que Sera was checked by a vet. Peder left hospital on Tuesday (21 June).

“H&M Que Sera took off too early for a fence and had a fall. Luckily H&M Que Sera was without any injuries. I was taken care of and taken to Karolinska University Hospital, where I was held for care and observation from Sunday until Tuesday,” said Peder.

“Examinations showed that nothing was broken but that there was bleeding and damage to the blood vessels in the neck.”

Following his return home, Peder said that under the circumstances he “feels fine”.

“I want to take this opportunity to express my deep gratitude for all the support and care I have received in the last few days from fans, friends and colleagues. I also want to thank all the healthcare staff who have been absolutely fantastic,” he said.

Peder and H&M Que Sera had been enjoying a successful show, placing second in both CSIYH1* classes on Friday (16 June) and Saturday (17 June). Peder also helped the Stockholm Hearts secure victory in the Global Champions League competition aboard Hansson WL, alongside teammates Malin Baryard-Johnsson and H&M Indiana, and Olivier Philippaerts and H&M Legend of Love, on Saturday.

