‘Good to be back’: Olympic medallist makes winning return following injury





Swedish Olympic team gold medallist Peder Fredricson has returned to the competition ring in style with a grand prix win on Catch Me Not S.

Peder and the 17-year-old gelding were competing on home soil at the Westcoast Equestrian Week in Gothenburg and took the win yesterday (30 July), having won the qualifying round. Peder also had a 1.50m win on the 15-year-old gelding Hansson WI earlier in the competition.

The show was Peder’s first back since he was injured in a fall with seven-year-old mare H&M Que Sera in the warm-up in a young horse class at the Longines Global Champions Tour of Stockholm on 18 June.

Peder spent two nights in hospital under observation and although nothing was broken, he had bleeding, and damage to the blood vessels in his neck. He had been due to ride in his home Nations Cup leg, the Falsterbo CIO5*, on 13-16 July, but Peder announced on 6 July that examinations had shown he needed more time to recover.

Peder said “it feels good to be back in the ring”, adding that his 2021 European team bronze medal-winning ride Catch Me Not S felt in “very good shape” after Peder’s break.

All eyes will be on the imminent team announcements for the European Showjumping Championships, taking place from 29 August-3 September. Peder Fredricson is no stranger to championship teams, with four Olympic, three European, and two World medals to his name. H&M All In, with whom Peder won team gold at the Tokyo Games in 2021 and at the World Championships last summer, retired from competition in February.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.