Unconcious bias among judges, a rescued foal, and other things the horse world is talking about





Unintended bias affecting dressage results

A researcher believes dressage judges are being asked to do the “impossible” – as her study found judges are predisposed to give higher marks to those who share their nationality and have previously performed well. The study by Inga Wolframm, professor of sustainable equestrianism at Van Hall Larenstein University of Applied Sciences, the Netherlands, analysed more than 500 scores from seven CDI5*s between May 2022 and April 2023. “Taken together, these biases form what may be referred to as a bias cascade, which is likely to lead to inadvertent, yet nonetheless unfair, advantages for certain riders,” Dr Wolframm wrote. She told H&H she is not blaming individuals; judges are not at fault “unless you fault them for being human”.

Read more about the study

Two rescued ponies loving life again

The life of a pony who was found upside-down on a pile of rubble has been “transformed” – as has that of another young pony he has helped on his own road to recovery. Barney, who was found partially covered by an old mattress, emaciated and covered in pressure sores in December 2022, has made a full recovery thanks to the care he received from Redwings. Now he has now become a “crucial companion” to another youngster, Mason, who was so emaciated and weak he had to be helped off the horsebox by the Redwings team and given round-the-clock care when he was rescued in 2023. The pair are now enjoying their lives together at the charity’s Hapton headquarters in Norfolk.

Read the full story

Thank you, Lord Firebrand

The horse who led the funeral procession of Her late Majesty is to start a new life, having formally retired at the London International Horse Show. Lord Firebrand, the charger of King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery commanding officer John Baileff, and a “good soul; a true gentleman”, bowed out after the Kings Troop musical drive on Sunday 17 December. “‘Yogi’ has done 10 years of service,” Major Baileff told H&H. “To be able to retire him on such a stage as this, during the drive, which he absolutely loves, is something really special.”

Find out how Lord Firebrand will be spending his retirement

