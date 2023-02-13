Emaciated and injured foal found collapsed upside-down among tyres and rubble





A foal who was found collapsed, wounded and upside-down in a pile of rubbish has found his home for life with Redwings.

Barney, who was thought to be about five months old, was discovered in a heap of rubble, tyres, and gas cylinders, partly under an old mattress, in Essex in December. He was emaciated and had pressure sores all over his body.

Jo Franklin, Redwings senior field officer and Ada Cole Centre manager, said: “Little Barney was in a very poor state when he was found, and we were worried his might not be a happy ending.

“An RSPCA officer and vets from House & Jackson managed to get him on his feet and warm him up, and I transported him to their equine veterinary hospital, where he stayed for two weeks.

“He couldn’t stand unaided and had a significant worm burden which he was treated for. We’re very grateful to House & Jackson for their excellent work with him.”

Barney moved to Redwings in mid-December to continue his treatment and to have surgery on an infected wound.

Redwings vet Nicola Berryman said: “Barney was able to stand up and lie down himself by the time he came to us, but he was very quiet and weak. Clinically he was doing better, but he was a very sad, emaciated little pony.

“He had an infected wound on his left hip, which needed surgery to remove the dead tissue and daily dressing changes. Barney was so skinny and the weather so cold that he had to wear a rug and without dressings the rug could have rubbed on it, so it was important the team carefully cleaned and redressed the wound daily.

“It took several weeks to heal – and an incredibly dedicated effort from the team – and the last dressing was finally removed on 25 January.”

Barney also had very itchy legs and had treatment for mites but is now doing well.

“It’s wonderful to see him now – he’s bright and has a character, skipping and bucking around his stable and going out for daily turnout on the woodchips. He’s doing so well,”

Nicola said. “This is why we all do this.”

