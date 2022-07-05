Tributes to a ‘horse of a lifetime’, Aachen, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Allstar B – thank you for the memories

Triumph and heartbreak went in hand in hand for the British eventing team in Aachen as they topped last week’s eventing results (1-2 July), but the competition was marred by the loss of Ros Canter’s ride Allstar B, the reigning world champion who had to be put down after suffering an irreparable injury on the cross-country. He was described as a “horse of a lifetime” by his joint owner Caroline Moore, who also said the 17-year-old gelding was “the most generous and brave horse that I’ve ever had the pleasure to work with”. His rider and fellow owner Ros said: “There are no words for the love and respect that I have for ‘Alby’. Time after time, he has shown his generosity, kindness and love of our sport. He has been such a huge part in building my career, and he will be missed by many.”

2. More highs and lows from Aachen

For the first time in five years, Britain sent a showjumping team to contest the prestigious Mercedes-Benz Nations Cup of Aachen, and it paid off; the Union Flag flew as the quartet of Ben Maher, Harry Charles, Scott Brash and John Whitaker finished third on the podium. “I’m absolutely over the moon with the performances tonight,” said Di Lampard, Great Britain’s showjumping performance manager. “To come here to this stadium and have those rounds – we’re going the right way towards the end of the season.”

In the dressage, Lottie Fry led the way for the British riders, as Denmark emerged as favourites for home gold at the dressage World Championships this summer. Denmark’s Cathrine Dufour dominated both the CDIO5* and CDI4*, while the Brits put in solid performances. Lottie and Everdale finished fourth in the grand prix with 76.5%, and although their scores dipped to 73.68% for ninth in the special, they came back strongly to achieve 82.65% for seventh in a hugely competitive freestyle.

3. British entries for World Championships

As the 2022 World Championships creep ever closer, we now have the British long-lists of nominated entries for the four major sports. Team GBR is looking in great shape with stellar entries to choose from across the disciplines. Find out who’s made the initial cut to be considered for selection to compete in Herning next month and Pratoni in September via the links below. The selectors are certainly going to have their work cut out choosing their squads.

