Stellar British entries list announced for para dressage World Championships





The British nominated entries for the 2022 para dressage World Championships have been announced, featuring a mix of experienced combinations and new faces.

British Equestrian and British Dressage selectors have named eight horse and rider combinations that form the list of nominated entries for the FEI para dressage World Championships in Herning, Denmark (6 to 14 August).

The British nominated entries for the para dressage World Championships are:

Grade I

Gabriella Blake, 29, from Newark, Lincolnshire with her own 13-year-old gelding Strong Beau, by Spinway Blackthorn

Grade II

Sir Lee Pearson, 48, from Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, with his own 11-year-old gelding Breezer, by Bacardi

Georgia Wilson, 26, from Abergele, North Wales, with Geoff and Julie Wilson and her own eight-year-old mare Sakura

Grade III

Natasha Baker, 32, from Uxbridge, Middlesex, with Joanna Jensen, Christian Landolt, Phil and Lorraine Baker, and her own 11-year-old Dimaggio mare Keystone Dawn Chorus

Grade IV

Nicola Naylor, 61, from Ashford, Kent, with Einagriz Horses SRL’s 10-year-old Cahet L gelding Humberto L

Grade V

Charlotte Cundall, 37, from Malton, North Yorkshire, with The Veyron Partnership’s FJ 12-year-old gelding Veyron, by Vivaldi

Sophie Wells, 32, from Harby, Lincolnshire, with Rowland Kinch’s 13-year-old Don Cara M, bred by H.M.Melis, and Charlotte Hogg’s eight-year-old gelding Classic Jillz Geuzenhof

The names of the grooms for each horse have not yet been confirmed, but will be included in the final squad announcement.

Selection decisions are subject to the athlete and horse maintaining fitness and performance, and the list may be amended up to 4 July.

The selected squad of four combinations to travel to Herning, plus reserves, will be announced on or around 20 July.

