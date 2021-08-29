A golden day for Britain, fierce battle for medals and a string of personal bests: seven highlights from the second day of team competition at the Tokyo Paralympics





Britain remains unbeaten in Paralympics dressage team competition after securing gold in a nail-biting conclusion to today’s competition at the Tokyo Paralympics. Find out what happened on the fourth day of action at Baji Koen Equestrian Park…

It went down to the wire in the team competition, with the Brits securing gold by just 0.6% over the Netherlands. The Grade IV champion, Dutch rider Sanne Voets, produced an outstanding test under pressure, but the three Brits had done enough to take the gold.

The British trio admitted that the never in a “million years” thought they would be going home with team gold medals around their necks

Sophie Wells conjured a personal best from the inexperienced Don Cara M to strengthen British hopes.

Sophie described her relief at surviving the test, particularly given all scores now count

The US team managed to hold on to bronze, keeping a valiant Danish team at bay by just 0.028%.

Belgium’s elegant side-saddle rider Barbara Minneci chatted to H&H about what it was like to ride in Tokyo’s “wonderful” arena

And meet H&H’s rider of the day, Australian Sharon Jarvis, who announced her retirement from the sport after the team test today

