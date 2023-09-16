



Somerford Park heroes Charlotte Dujardin and Becky Moody were neck and neck throughout on day three of the LeMieux National Dressage Championships.

In the ultra-competitive TopSpec medium gold championship, Becky Moody beat the very best to take the crown on Jo Cooper’s six-year-old mare Magic Dream, who finished on a score of 76.2%. The Governer-sired Dutch warmblood has always been destined for the very top; in 2021, she posted a victory in the five-year-old young horse finals at the Hartpury Festival of Dressage with a remarkable score of 92.6%.

In second on 75.7% in the medium gold final was Sonnar Murray-Brown aboard his own mare Faside Simply Amou, while Charlotte and Peter Belshaw’s Martinez six-year-old Times Mon Amour had to settle for third on this occasion after scoring 74.9%.

Later on during the afternoon, Charlotte was back to her winning ways as she lifted the Saracen Horse Feeds inter I freestyle gold accolade on Peter Belshaw’s Times Kismet, who was winning her third title of this year’s National Dressage Championships.

This victory secured Charlotte the Saracen Horse Feeds inter I supreme championship sash.

“The feeling she gives me is phenomenal; it is as if she is on air,” said Charlotte, when commenting on Kismet. “She is definitely a girl with attitude, too.”

Second to Charlotte and Kismet in the inter I freestyle was Becky, this time in the saddle of Jo Cooper’s nine-year-old stallion James Bond, another consistent horse who has been giving it his all during nationals week.

You may also be interested to read…

‘If she was human she’d be Cameron Diaz’: Charlotte Dujardin celebrates super mares on day one of National Dressage Championships ‘Charlotte Dujardin has helped our bond’: Annabella Pidgley reassures ‘spicy’ mare to win at nationals ‘He’s hot but super-talented’: Brightwells purchase gives rider a first nationals victory Charlotte Dujardin set to headline British Dressage National Convention 2023 6 issues of Horse & Hound magazine for just £9.99

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.