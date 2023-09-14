



At the National Dressage Championships today, it was Charlotte Dujardin first and the rest nowhere to coin a phrase first used nearly 300 years ago for one of the greatest racehorses of all time, the unbeaten Eclipse.

She finished first and second in the Stubben inter II with Hawtins San Floriana (Flo) and Alive And Kicking (Audrey), and then blew away the Fairfax Saddles prix st georges (PSG) field with the oh so exciting Times Kismet . The eight-year-old Ampere mare scored 78.529%, the highest mark of the first day of the National Dressage Championships.

“Her test on Kismet was so harmonious and light footed,” said Clive Halsall, judge at C for the PSG. “There was a blip in the changes and the walk was a little tense, but the balance was in a league of its own.”

Peter Belshaw’s home-bred Kismet has now racked up a winning streak of 35.

“I couldn’t believe half-way through when I was going towards the big score board that she was currently scoring over 81%, the mistakes were mine and it was definitely a case of pat the horse and slap the jockey,” said Charlotte. “The feeling she gives me is phenomenal, absolutely on air. If she was human she’d be like Cameron Diaz: good looking, good figure and spicy – a girl with attitude!

She may have just won team gold and double individual bronze at the European Dressage Championships, but Charlotte was just as delighted with all three horses in action today at Somerford Park.

“They’ve all had a week off while I was at the Europeans and have come here on a minimal preparation and been absolute stars,” she said.

“I got back Monday, rode them Tuesday and Wednesday and here we are today. I can feel a few little bits of fine-tuning missing but considering everything I’m so pleased, and how lucky am I to ride them. Both Flo and Audrey are green at inter II level but I don’t think they could have gone better.

“All I need now is a large gin, preferably Hendrick’s with a slice of cucumber and Fevertree tonic to celebrate,” she quipped.

