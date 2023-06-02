Charlotte Dujardin set to headline British Dressage National Convention 2023





Charlotte Dujardin has been confirmed as the main presenter for the British Dressage National Convention 2023, which will take place at Addington Equestrian on 25-26 November.

This year’s event marks 25 years of the British Dressage (BD) National Convention, which has featured many leading trainers and riders delivering educational demonstrations and training displays, and it is being organised in partnership with Equestrian Management Agency (EMA).

Charlotte will share the training principles and methods that led her to two individual Olympic gold medals, and every dressage world record, with the legendary Valegro, as well as more medals in the years since, including team and individual bronze at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, riding Gio.

Charlotte Dujardin follows previous national convention presenters including Gareth Hughes and Michael Eilberg, who hosted the event in 2022, and Germany’s Christoph and Philipp Hess who presented the 2021 convention.

The last time the convention was held at Addington was 2019, when it was hosted by Chris Bartle, Michael Eilberg and Denmark’s Daniel Bachmann Andersen.

“We are all very excited to work with the EMA team to deliver a memorable 25th anniversary national convention for our members and celebrate the achievements of British Dressage,” said BD chief executive Jason Brautigam.

“With horse welfare high on the agenda and our commitment to promoting the best and most harmonious training methods, we hope this year’s national convention will have a long-lasting influence on how we train and ride our equine partners, whilst having fun in the process.”

EMA owner Abby Newell added that it was “an immense privilege” to partner with the BD to deliver the convention.

Further details about the event, including the timetable and ticket information is set to be released by BD this month.

