‘He’s hot but super-talented’: Brightwells purchase gives rider a first nationals victory





A rider and a horse she has owned and competed for over seven years took the top spot in the Fairfax Saddles prix st georges (PSG) silver championship on day two of the 2023 LeMieux National Dressage Championships, held at Somerford Park.

Alex Chick and her own Apache 12-year-old gelding Giovanni BM finished on a winning score of 69.2%. Alex was elated to win her first National Dressage Championships title on the horse she has produced through the levels alongside working in dressage.

“I’ve had him since he was five and I’ve trained him myself with the help of my trainer, Toby Hewlett,” Alex said.

“Gi” was a Brightwells auction purchase, but Alex had intended to buy another horse.

“I didn’t get the one I originally wanted so I decided to buy him, but I’m so glad it worked out the way it did as he’s been a phenomenal horse for me,” she said.

“He’s a super-talented boy but he’s hot so the changes have taken a while to get,” Alex added. “I finally feel like we’ve got them now. We’d love to get to grand prix one day, but only time will tell.”

Alex works as a young horse rider for Woodcroft Stud.

“Most of the time I’m riding three or four-year-olds,” she said. “Gi is my own horse and while riding young horses is what I love doing it’s nice to change it up with him. I fit him in with a lot of late nights around work. It’s just important to try to find a balance.”

You may also be interested to read…

How to follow the 2023 National Dressage Championships – your essential guide ‘If she was human she’d be Cameron Diaz’: Charlotte Dujardin celebrates super mares on day one of National Dressage Championships ‘I thought I’d have to withdraw a week ago’: rider overcomes nightmare nationals prep to win first title ‘Charlotte Dujardin has helped our bond’: Annabella Pidgley reassures ‘spicy’ mare to win at nationals 6 issues of Horse & Hound magazine for just £9.99

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.