Three British gold medals predicted for Tokyo Olympics *H&H Plus*

After data and technology company Gracenote revealed its medal predictions for the 2020 Games, H&H’s expert sport journalists interrogate their podiums

Britain could be coming home from the Tokyo Olympics with three equestrian gold medals, if Gracenote’s predictions prove correct.

The data and technology company’s head of sports analysis Simon Grieve told H&H the company used results from and since the last Games to make its forecast, such as World Championships, World Cups and grands prix, and takes into account when the results were achieved.

