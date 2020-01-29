William Whitaker’s Tokyo hopes dashed after losing his top horses *H&H Plus*

One of Great Britain’s leading showjumpers, William Whitaker, has lost the ride on several of his top horses after parting company with his owners Rushy Marsh Farm LLC.
You may also be interested in…
Top British rider aims for Olympics after move to US
‘My aim to compete in the Olympics stays the same’
‘It’s totally surreal’: British rider wins World Cup qualifier at Olympia
‘I always wondered what it would be like to win something like this and now I have it hasn’t really
William Whitaker produces the first clear on day two of European showjumping action
Britain's solo rider pulled a brilliant clear round from the bag during today's team competition
Meet the 2016 Hickstead Derby winner William Whitaker
Following William Whitaker's Hickstead Derby win this weekend (26 June) with the chestnut gelding Glenavadra Brilliant, find out what makes
William Whitaker triumphs in the 2016 Hickstead Derby *VIDEO*
Hear from this year's Derby victor — after he seals the victory with one time-penalty