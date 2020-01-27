Top horses change hands in time for Tokyo deadline *H&H Plus*

With the passing of the horse nationality transfer deadline for the 2020 Olympics on 15 January, there has been a flurry of activity as elite horses move to new riders ahead of Games selection
Exciting new combinations are looking to make their mark with their country’s Olympic selectors as a number of top international horses have recently moved to new riders.
One of the reasons behind a recent flurry of activity is the horse nationality transfer deadline. Horses entered for the equestrian events at the Tokyo Games must have been registered with the FEI as property of owners of the same nationality as their rider by 15 January 2020. The percentage of ownership is not important, and horses who have previously competed on teams at other senior championships still have to be registered with the correct nationality in order to be eligible for the Olympics.
Japan and Ireland are among the nations with high-profile movers in recent weeks, while British championship rides look to have been secured.
