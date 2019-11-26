All systems go for Tokyo 2020 Games as calls made to support new formats *H&H Plus*

The excitement of the Tokyo Olympics will “resonate across the country” to the benefit of equestrian sports, it is hoped, as preparations for next summer’s Games continue.
Alec Lochore and Haruta Yasuhiko, of the Games’ organising committee, updated national federations on progress at the FEI general assembly in Moscow (16 to 19 November).
Mr Lochore said the test event held in August had allowed the team to gather data, on issues such as mitigating the heat, travel and the way volunteers and officials will have to work.
