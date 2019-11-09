Your ultimate guide to equestrian tickets at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games

If you’re interested in purchasing tickets in order to attend the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, UK residents will soon have the opportunity to snap some up.

At 10am on 12 November the first set of tickets to the 2020 Games (24 July—9 August) will be available to buy. Tickets will be released in batches and British residents must be registered on the Team GB Live website in order to purchase them.

Here we bring you all of the information you need on tickets to the equestrian events, both for the Olympics and Paralympics…

Dressage

Team and individual grand prix day one (25 July): £27.20—£58.92 (prices vary depending on the location of your seat)

Team and individual grand prix day two (26 July): £27.20—£58.92

Team grand prix special and medal ceremony (28 July): £49.86—£145.06

Individual grand prix freestyle and medal ceremony (29 July): £49.86—£145.06

Eventing

Team and individual dressage day one, session one (31 July): £27.20—£58.92

Team and individual dressage day one, session two (31 July): £27.20—£58.92

Team and individual dressage day two, session three (1 August): £27.20—£58.92

Team and individual cross-country (2 August): £36.26

Showjumping team final, individual qualifier, individual final and medal ceremonies (3 August): £49.86—£145.06

Showjumping

Individual qualifier (4 August): £27.20—£45.33

Individual final and medal ceremony (5 August): £49.86—£145.06

Team qualifier (7 August): £27.20—£58.92

Team final and medal ceremony (8 August): £49.86—£145.06

Paralympic dressage

Tickets are available on request for Paralympic dressage (25 August—6 September) via a separate website named Nirvana. The site requests that those wishing to enquire and purchase para dressage tickets get in touch with them for more details.

