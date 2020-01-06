Trending:

Tokyo 2020 countdown: Olympic team slots lost and cross-country course shorterned *H&H Plus*

Lucy Elder Lucy Elder

Changes to qualified teams and the eventing cross-country course are among the latest developments as the year of the 2020 Olympics dawns.

Two countries have lost their Tokyo Olympic Games team spots after failing to meet the qualification criteria by the 31 December deadline.

 

You may also be interested in…