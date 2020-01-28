Pressure to void Tokyo places after qualification questions *H&H Plus*

The FEI says it is investigating after some riders have risen a number of places on the ranking lists after competing at shows which had very few competitors
The FEI is under pressure to void Olympic jumping places secured at last-minute tours that had invited handsful of riders.
Some classes last month at Villeneuve-Loubet in France and Damascus, Syria, involved just five riders, one of whom won rankings points with a 28-fault round.
