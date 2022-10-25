The King selling 14 racehorses, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. 14 of The King’s horses to go under the hammer

The King is selling some of the racehorses he inherited from his late mother The Queen at Tattersalls Autumn Horses in Training Sale this week (24-27 October). But while some may be concerned that this could signal a change to the royal family’s connection with racing, Tattersalls spokesman Jimmy George said: “It’s nothing out of the ordinary. Every year owners sell stock. His Majesty is just doing what owners do.” The royal family currently has about 50 horses in training.

2. A riding school celebrating 50 years

Congratulations to 80-year-old Elizabeth Comrie, who has been celebrating the 50th anniversary of her riding school in West Lothian, which she established in 1972 with her late husband Ian. Some 150 past and present pupils visited to mark the milestone. “We had a fantastic night, there were even people there who I hadn’t seen for 30 years and the fact they made the effort to come has left me lost for words. We’re still receiving messages and cards,” said Elizabeth, who hopes the centre will continue to be “here for a long time”.

3. A ‘one of a kind’ police cob

A “one of a kind” police horse called Parker, whose bravery was matched by his kindness and compassion towards the ill and elderly, has retired from duty aged 20. During his exceptional career, Parker was involved in most, if not all, the notable events in the region, but he also developed a “very special friendship” with a lady called Dorothy, who would bring carrots and Polos for him when she attended football matches at Old Trafford with her husband Dennis. When Dorothy was diagnosed with terminal cancer she visited Parker at the police stables and after she died, Parker led her funeral procession. A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said: “Dennis has continued to visit Parker since Dorothy died, and Parker has been a vital part of him coping without her. He may be the smallest horse on the unit, but he always makes the biggest impact. He’s one of a kind.”

