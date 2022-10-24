14 of The Queen’s horses to be sold this week





Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

The King is selling some of the horses he inherited from his late mother The Queen at Tattersalls this week.

His Majesty has 14 horses in training listed in this week’s Tattersalls Autumn Horses in Training Sale (24-27 October). It is the largest sale of its kind in the world, with some 1,500 horses for sale.

The royal family has about 50 horses in training, and selling some of these at the end of each season is normal, as is the fact the horses are being consigned by their trainers.

Six horses were due to go under the hammer today; two-year-olds Persian Gold, Constitution and Juryman, and three-year-olds Duty Bound, Spring Is Sprung and Tack.

Five more are to be sold tomorrow; Theme Park 2 and Just Fine, four, and three-year-olds Kiteflyer, Naval College General Idea. On Wednesday, two-year-olds Quiet Life, Love Affairs and four-year-old Tactical will be sold.

Tattersalls spokesman Jimmy George said the sales did not mean a change to the royal family’s connection with racing: “It’s nothing out of the ordinary. Every year they would sell horses,” he said.

“Every year owners sell stock. His Majesty is just doing what owners do.”

The details of the late Queen’s horse who are due to be sold this week can be seen on the Tattersalls website.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.