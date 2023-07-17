The death of a much-loved Olympic medallist, plus other things the horse world is talking about





1. A much-loved jumping sensation

A horse described as “the friendliest you’ll ever meet”, who won world and Olympic medals and top grands prix has died aged 21. Cortes C, who helped the US to team silver at the 2016 Olympics with Beezie Madden died peacefully on 13 July after a happy retirement. Tiny’s signature cross-legged pose over a fence had helped win him “legions” of fans, and he was immortalised as a Breyer model horse in 2016.

A moving tribute to Cortes C

2. Olympic medallist dies aged 102

Wilhelm “Willy” Büsing, the Olympic medal-winning eventer, who was also a vet and breeder, died on 25 June, aged 102. Born in Jade, Germany, in 1921, Dr Büsing became one of the most successful event riders in the country during the 1950s. He was the son of a horse dealer, and became involved in horses from a young age. Following the second world war he initially had success with horses he had bred and produced, then in 1952 the German Olympic committee for equestrianism asked him to ride the Hanoverian gelding Hubertus. That year Dr Büsing and Hubertus won team silver and individual bronze at the Helsinki Olympics.

Wilhelm Büsing: obituary

3. A stunning, state-of-the-art equestrian home

This jaw-dropping property, which is located in New Jersey in the USA, has got everyone talking. It neighbours Hamilton Farm, the training base of the United States Equestrian Team Foundation and is just three-and-a-half miles from Fair Hill, which is home to some of the country’s most famous horseracing and eventing competitions too.

Take a look around

