



This property, which is located in New Jersey in the USA, is located in the heart of a great equestrian area. It neighbours Hamilton Farm, the training base of the United States Equestrian Team Foundation and is just three-and-a-half miles from Fair Hill, which is home to some of the country’s most famous horseracing and eventing competitions too.

The Horse Park of New Jersey is just under an hour away from the front door, while you can drive to the centre of New York in around an hour. You can drive to the centre of Philadelphia city in around 90 minutes.

It is centrally located near interstate highways for easy access to New York City and international airports in the region.

This property is on the market with Turpin Realtors for $35m (approximately £26,706,400). Let’s take a look around…

151 Spook Hollow Road has some very impressive equestrian facilities within the 75 acres it sits in.

State-of-the-art American barns offer a total of 20 stables designed by the UK firm Loddon Equestrian Ltd. Each of these stables is fitted with rubber mats and individual overhead fans, plus windows facing indoors and outdoors for each horse. Each barn wing has its own loft and heated tack room, plus wash and grooming areas. There is a full bath, laundry and rug storage room and an additional four-stable barn with attached cottages.

There are three arenas in total, including a five-plus-acre grand prix field providing natural and traditional obstacles, including a Derby bank; a 100x200ft outdoor arena featuring irrigation and an adjacent seating gazebo; and a 20,000 square-foot indoor arena with retractable windows, full-length skylights, free-span trusses, and an elevated and climate-controlled viewing lounge.

Property managers, trainers, grooms and other support staff can be accommodated in two renovated cottages with two-bedroom and three-bedroom layouts. A separate five-bay storage building houses trailers, tractors and all-terrain vehicles.

Eleven paddocks are enclosed by handmade South American hardwood fencing, There are hundreds of miles of adjacent trails for hacking and hunting, as you will be in the heart of Bedminster Hunt country.

The four-bedroom main house includes a heated gunite pool and pool house. An open plan layout includes the kitchen, living and dining areas.

Upstairs, there is a primary bedroom plus three more bedrooms, while outside there is a swimming pool and manicured gardens.

