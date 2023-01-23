The death of a much-loved golden girl, ex-racers and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Sad passing of a show star

Kay Sinclair-James, owner of successful show cob Cappuccino, has paid tribute to “the kindest horse to look through a bridle”. The 25-year-old mare, bought from Ireland as a youngster, is remembered by those who loved her as a horse who willingly turned her skills to anything asked of her, “with a smile on her face”. Cappuccino died on Boxing Day, owing to colic. “In 21 years I never fell off her,” Kay told H&H, adding the joy and pleasure “Cappu” brought over the years was “immeasurable”. “She was just amazing. We called her ‘the golden girl’.”

2. The debate about taking on an ex-racehorse

Louise Robson specialises in retraining ex-racehorses for dressage, and she says riders should not be afraid to rule them out. She calls out the strong reactions that can be generated when horse-hunters stipulate, “No thoroughbreds” in wanted ads, that often involve advocates of ex-racehorses singing their praises and encouraging others to give them a chance. Louise thanks those who exclude off-the-track thoroughbreds from their search, pointing out that “taking on an ex-racehorse isn’t for the faint-hearted”. She wants to raise more awareness of what’s involved in taking on an ex-racehorse, reminding riders of the “commitment, hard work, brain ache and patience they require”.

3. Why rosettes mean so much to some

To many a top rider, yet another rosette at a training show is something else to find room for in a drawer – until a clear out. For others, living the life they’ve always wanted or reliving a childhood that wasn’t as successful as they’d have liked, a rosette for fifth at an unaffiliated dressage event means the world. So should show centres be giving out more rosettes rather than less, or do costs prohibit it? Where do you sit on the rosette debate?

