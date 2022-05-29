Celebrating The Queen’s love of horses: Her Majesty’s retrained racing stars to parade at Epsom





Some of The Queen’s former racehorses will parade at Epsom on Cazoo Derby day (4 June) in honour of Her Majesty’s contribution to the sport.

The Queen is expected to attend Derby Day in person as part of the official Platinum Jubilee celebrations and a guard of honour of 40 jockeys, dressed in her famous colours, will greet her arrival.

Retraining of Racehorses has worked with the Jockey Club to arrange for five of Her Majesty’s retired racehorses will parade on the day, headed by Barbers Shop.

“We know The Queen is incredibly fond of all of her horses, whether they are racing or involved in other disciplines,” said Phil White, London regional director at the Jockey Club.

“This will be a great way to combine her passion for the thoroughbred with a chance to educate people about the work RoR does, and the lives racehorses live once their careers on the track have come to an end.”

Barbers Shop, now 20, was bred by Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother, and won eight times for trainer Nicky Henderson. His accolades on the track included a listed chase win and placings in the King George VI and the Hennessy Gold Cup. He won multiple championship titles in his second career in the show ring with Katie Jerram-Hunnable, including Royal Windsor and Hickstead, before retiring from competition in 2018.

He will be joined by the five-year-old First Receiver, who is also based with Katie and enjoying his new career in the show ring. The New Approach gelding, bred by The Queen, was last seen on a racecourse at Royal Ascot 2020, when he finished second to Russian Emperor in the Hampton Court Stakes.

Three dressage converts also feature in the parade. Louise Robson is bringing Quadrille, who was also a runner-up in the Hampton Court Stakes and is now competing at prix st georges level, as well as Prince’s Trust and Forth Bridge.

RoR chief executive Di Arbuthnot said it is an “honour” for the charity and riders taking part to be involved in what they “hope will be a memorable day for Her Majesty”.

“I have seen at first hand the pleasure The Queen gets from seeing her former racehorses excel in a different discipline and the role her horses have played in helping promote the work of Retraining of Racehorses is immeasurable,” she added.

